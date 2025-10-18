NUPRC Boss Bags Outstanding Leadership Award

The Commission Chief Executive (CCE) of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, has received the SERVICOM Outstanding Leadership Award.

The award was presented to Komolafe during the 2025 NUPRC Customer Service Week celebration held at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja themed, “Mission Possible.”

SERVICOM presented the award to the CCE in recognition of his role in driving effective service delivery within the Nigerian upstream petroleum regulatory space. The Head of Operations at the SERVICOM Office in the Presidency, Mrs. Ngozi Akinbodewa, who represented the CEO/National Coordinator, stressed that the award to the CCE was well-deserved, considering his commitment to customer centred service delivery.

She said, “We want to say congratulations on another wonderful 2025 Customer Service Week. The celebration points out the importance of customer service and the people who serve and support customers daily “This brings to the fore the commitment of the leadership of the Commission towards citizen focused service delivery.”

A statement by the Head Corporate Communications and Media at NUPRC, Eniola Akinkuotu on Friday, noted that the Commission was praised for it’s partnership with the World Bank, aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s decarbonisation efforts in the upstream sector.