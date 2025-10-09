NUPRC Attracts Over $4.9bn Capex In Non-Associated Gas

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has said since the enactment of the PIA, the Commission has approved over 25 Non-Associated Gas (NAG) Field Development Plans, unlocking nearly 9,790 BSCF of reserves, 3.54 BSCF/D of gas, and attracting over $4.9 billion dollars in CAPEX investments.

The Commission Chief Executive (CCE) NUPRC, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, who made the disclosure at the 3rd Gas Investment Forum in Lagos, also unveiled a bold regulatory roadmap aimed at unlocking over 55 trillion cubic feet of uncommitted gas reserves and attracting billions of dollars in new investments into the country’s gas value chain.

Represented by the Executive Commissioner, Development and Production, Engr. Enorense Amadasu, he outlined the Commission’s strategic focus on driving gas development, monetisation, and infrastructure expansion to secure Nigeria’s energy future and support economic transformation.

According to him, Nigeria’s proven gas reserves currently stand at 210.54 trillion cubic feet (TCF) comprising 109.51 TCF of Non-Associated Gas (NAG) and 101.03 TCF of Associated Gas (AG). Of this, about 55 TCF representing 26 percent of total gas reserves remains uncommitted to existing or planned monetisation projects, signalling a massive investment opportunity for both domestic and international investors.

Amadasu in a statement signed by the Commission’s Head, Media and Strategic Communications, Eniola Akinkuotu on Wednesday, noted that with an annual average daily gas production of 6.99 billion standard cubic feet (BSCF/D) in 2024, Nigeria’s Reserves Replacement Ratio (RRR) stands at 1.56, while the Reserves Life Index (RLI) is about 92.7 years an indication of long-term sustainability for investors in the country’s gas sector.