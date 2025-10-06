NUPRC Approves 79 Field Devt Plans Worth $40bn

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) yesterday stated that it approved 79 Field Development Plans (FDPs) between 2024 and 2025, with potential investments valued at $39.98 billion.

It explained that the approvals represented estimated investments of $20.55 billion in 2024 and $19.43 billion in 2025 year-to-date. Head of Media and Strategic Communications, NUPRC, Eniola Akinkuotu, in a statement to mark the Commission’s fourth anniversary, also said 41 FDPs were approved in 2024, while 38 have so far been approved in 2025.

According to him, NUPRC exceeded its revenue targets by 18.3 per cent in 2022, 14.65 per cent in 2023, and 84.2% in 2024, despite fluctuations in global crude oil prices and domestic production. He stated that these achievements contributed significantly to national economic growth.

Akinkuotu further said that Nigeria’s crude oil output has steadily improved since the establishment of the commission in 2022, with current production averaging 1.65 million barrels per day (Mbopd). It added that under NUPRC’s Project 1Mbopd Initiative, production is projected to rise to 2.5Mbopd by 2027. He said: “As a testament to renewed vigour in Nigeria’s upstream oil and gas sector, the rig count rose from eight in 2021 to 69 as of October 2, 2025.

This comprises 40 active rigs, 8 on standby, 5 on warm stack, 4 on cold stack, and 12 on the move — a 762.5 per cent increase in less than four years. The number is expected to increase further in the coming months, reflecting renewed investor confidence in Nigeria. This aligns with President Tinubu’s charge that Nigeria is ready for business and that the right investment climate prevails in the upstream sector.”