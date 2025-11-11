NUPRC: 43 Field Devt Plans To Unlock 1.7bn Barrels Of Oil, 7.7tcf Of Gas

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has announced that 43 new Field Development Plans (FDPs) approved in 2025 have the potential to unlock 1.7 billion barrels of crude oil and 7.7 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas, injecting new life into Nigeria’s upstream petroleum sector.

The Commission Chief Executive (CCE), Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, made the disclosure while speaking at the 43rd Annual International Conference and Exhibition (AICE) of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) in Lagos.

Represented by the Commission’s Director of Subsurface Development, Emmanuel Mac-Jaja, Komolafe said the new FDPs represent over $20 billion in committed capital investment, reflecting renewed momentum in Nigeria’s oil and gas exploration and production.

“In 2025 alone, 43 new Field Development Plans were approved, unlocking 1.7 billion barrels of oil and 7.7 trillion cubic feet of gas, backed by over $20 billion in committed capital,” Komolafe said.

According to a statement by Eniola Akinkuotu, Head of Media and Strategic Communication at NUPRC, the CCE highlighted several Final Investment Decisions (FIDs) concluded within the year, including the $5 billion Bonga North, $500 million Ubeta Gas, and $2 billion Shell HI Gas projects. Collectively, these projects are expected to unlock nearly 2 trillion standard cubic feet (scf) of gas.

Komolafe noted that indigenous participation in Nigeria’s upstream industry continues to deepen, with local acquisition deals exceeding $5 billion, demonstrating growing investor confidence in domestic companies. He said the country’s drive to reignite exploration and production activities has entered a defining phase, even as the global energy transition gathers pace.

“While the global shift toward renewables continues to gain momentum, oil and gas will remain indispensable for decades to come, especially in developing economies where energy access remains a major challenge,” he said.

The CCE outlined key upstream reforms driving the sector’s transformation, including the deployment of advanced data systems and an upgraded National Data Repository to de-risk exploration, continuous acreage licensing to enhance transparency and competitiveness, and the Project One Million Barrels initiative aimed at increasing daily production through rig reactivation and well optimisation.

He added that deepwater expansion through cluster development and shared infrastructure has helped reduce costs and speed up production timelines, while frontier basin exploration, enabled by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) continues to open new opportunities across Nigeria’s sedimentary basins.

Komolafe revealed that rig activity in Nigeria has risen from just eight in 2021 to over 40 active rigs in 2025, signalling renewed investor confidence and capital inflows.

On environmental sustainability, the CCE reaffirmed NUPRC’s commitment to responsible operations, citing initiatives such as gas flare commercialisation, the Decade of Gas, and the Presidential CNG Initiative, all aimed at converting gas waste into wealth.

He further referenced the Upstream Decarbonisation Framework, which integrates methane monitoring, carbon capture, and access to carbon finance mechanisms. Komolafe also highlighted the Host Community Development Trust, powered by the HostComply platform, as a tool to promote transparency, accountability, and equitable benefits among oil-producing communities.

Expressing optimism for the sector’s outlook, Komolafe said ongoing reforms will reposition Nigeria as a leading global energy hub, balancing energy transition with economic growth.

“Nigeria is at a defining moment, one of transition, transformation, and opportunity. With sustained collaboration and reforms, our upstream industry will not only thrive but also lead Africa’s energy renaissance,” he stated.