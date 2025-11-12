NUPRC: 2025 Oil Licensing Round To Begin December 1

Chief Executive, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engr Gbenga Komolafe, has announced that the 2025 Oil Licensing Round will officially commence on December 1, 2025. He spoke yesterday at the Project 1MMBOPD Additional Production Investment Forum held in London.

He said: “We are announcing that we are ready under the approval of the Minister of Petroleum Resources in line with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) to commence the 2025 licensing round beginning from December 1, 2025.” He explained that the new licensing round is designed to unlock Nigeria’s undeveloped and fallow oil and gas fields, with particular emphasis on gas-rich assets that can support the nation’s energy transition goals.

According to him, the initiative seeks to accelerate upstream production and bring previously discovered but unexploited fields into commercial operation.

Komolafe had, while speaking at the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) in Lagos, said the 43 Field Development Plans (FDPs) recorded this year can unlock 1.7 billion barrels of crude and 7.7 trillion cubic feet of gas.

The CCE, represented by the Director, Subsurface Development of the Commission, Emmanuel Mac-Jaja, speaking “Revitalising the Nigerian Petroleum Exploration and Production: Strategies for Energy Security and Sustainable Development,” noted that these FDPs reflected a resurgence in investments.

According to him, the development depicts significant progress in Nigeria’s upstream sector. “In 2025 alone, 43 new Field Development Plans (FDPs) were approved, unlocking 1.7 billion barrels of oil and 7.7 trillion cubic feet of gas, backed by over $20bn in committed capital,” he stated.

Komolafe noted major Final Investment Decisions(FIDs) including the $5 billion for Bonga North, $500 million for Ubeta Gas, and $2 billion for Shell’s HI Gas Project, unlocking nearly 2 trillion standard cubic feet of gas. The NUPRC boss stated that indigenous participation continues to deepen, with local acquisition deals exceeding $5bn, signaling growing confidence in homegrown players.