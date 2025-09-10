NUPENG Strike: Fuel Scarcity Hits Abakaliki, Calabar

Fuel scarcity yesterday hit Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital. Many filling stations owned by major marketers and independent marketers closed operations in compliance with the now-suspended strike by the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) over a dispute between the union and the Dangote Group.

It was discovered that only a few stations along Ogoja Road, Afikpo Road, and the Enugu-Abakaliki Expressway opened in the morning but later shut down operations because of fears of sanctions from the NUPENG’s task force.

It was discovered that black market operators were cashing in and selling fuel between N1,200 and N1,500 per litre in the city. Sources also said that fuel prices were higher in rural areas. Motorists cashed in on the crisis to double fares as many people were stranded given scarcity of vehicles and high fares.

Meanwhile, black market operators or roadside fuel vendors were seen in Calabar metropolis making brisk businesses due to the NUPENG strike. Some of the fuel attendants in the closed stations who spoke on condition of anonymity said they closed their stations in compliance to the strike declared by NUPENG.