NUPENG: Scarcity Looms As Filling Stations Shut Down In Sokoto

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) Sokoto State branch commenced shutting down of filling stations across the state yesterday to comply with the union’s directive on its strike action nationwide.

The decision poses untold hardship to commuters, especially within the state metropolis. Union officials were seen closing several petrol outlets and halting the movement of petroleum tankers along major routes, including Gusau Road and other key highways linking Sokoto to neighboring states.

Our correspondent in the state reports that officials placed barricades at strategic points, effectively disrupting the supply and distribution of fuel within the metropolis. NUPENG representatives declined to speak, but an enforcement member, who requested anonymity, said:

“We received instructions from our national leaders at midnight to enforce this shutdown. We are only carrying out orders”. Residents expressed shock and frustration over the sudden development.

A commercial tricycle operator, Bello Musa, said he went out for his daily commuting job, but was disappointed to find most petrol stations closed. He said: “I came out early to work and found most filling stations closed. If this continues, transport fares will go up and affect everyone.