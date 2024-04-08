NUPENG: Publish Your Assets Now, PTD Tells Afolabi Olawale

A leader of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) Benibo Okorie has asked the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) General Secretary Afolabi Olawale to publish his assets alongside his bank statements in the last five years.

Okorie said by doing so Afolabi would be seen to have demonstrated his leadership position and role as a trade unionist who is showing discontent for corruption both in character and principles.

In a statement yesterday, Benibo said if the assets were published, it would enable the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Department of State Services (DSS) to pass him a vote of confidence in Olawale. The EFCC and DSS are said to be about probing NUPENG accounts.

The statement said: “The Nigerian Constitution and the anti-corruption and human rights treaties show the significant role that asset declaration by public officials or union leaders plays in promoting transparency, accountability and preventing and combating corruption in the public service. “NUPENG members and of course Nigerians by extension want to know if Afolabi Olawale, the General Secretary of NUPENG,is the owner of a multi-billion naira recreation centre in Ikorodu.”