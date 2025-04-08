NUPENG, PENGASSAN Reject NNPC LTD’s Planned External Recruitment

Share

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) have faulted and rejected alleged plans by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) to fill top management position with externally recruited personnel.

In a letter dated April 4, addressed to the NNPC Chief Human Resources Officer, the Group Executive Council (GEC) of both unions operating at the NNPC Ltd, said they cannot accept or support the recruitment of senior and management staff from outside the company. The letter, titled:

‘Filling of top management positions in NNPC Limited with externally recruited personnel is unacceptable to PENGASSAN and NUPENG GEC’, was signed by GEC Secretary at PENGASSAN, Amaoge Chukwudi; its chairman, Solomon Orieji; and the GEC Secretary at NUPENG, Paulosa Paulosa and its chairman, Baba Kaumi.

The letter was also sent to the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of NNPC, Executive Vice President (EVP) Business Services, NNPC, the president of PENGASSAN and NUPENG.

The letter partly reads: “We extend our warm congratulations to the newly appointed Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) and Board Members of NNPC Limited. We wish them success in their new roles and pray for excellence in their assignments. “However, we must draw urgent attention to a matter of serious concern to avert avoidable consequences.

Based on past experiences, we have observed a recurring trend whenever a new GCEO is appointed externally – the temptation to fill top management positions with external recruitment rather than promoting staff members from within NNPC Ltd.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

