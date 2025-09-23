NUPENG, PENGASSAN Kick Against FG’s Plan To Sell JV Oil Assets, Amend PIA

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) have rejected the Federal Government’s plan to sell its stakes in Joint Venture (JV) oil assets and amend the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

At a joint press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, PENGASSAN President, Comrade Festus Osifo, warned that the proposed sale would “mortgage Nigeria’s future, cripple the oil industry, and endanger the welfare of oil workers,” stressing that NNPC Limited, which manages the assets on behalf of the federation, could be destabilised.

Osifo noted that government currently holds 55–60% stakes in JV assets, insisting that “selling them for quick cash will undermine foreign exchange earnings, weaken the naira and plunge the nation into budget deficits.” He also faulted moves to remove the Ministry of Petroleum from NNPC Ltd.’s ownership structure, describing it as “an aberration that would strip Nigeria’s only national oil company of its global standard framework.”

On his part, NUPENG President, Williams Akporeha, said subsidy removal had already boosted revenue inflows, questioning why government still wants to dispose of national assets. He argued that instead of asset sales, the federal government should tackle infrastructure and security challenges while creating a stable investment climate.

Both unions vowed to resist the plan, warning that amending the PIA barely three years after its passage would damage investor confidence and weaken NNPC Ltd.