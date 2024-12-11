NUPENG, NARTO, Others Back Armed Squad For FRSC

Share

The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), National Association of Road Transportation Owners (NARTO) and other stakeholders in the road transport sector have expressed support for the creation of a special armed squad for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

They declared their support at a public hearing on a bill seeking to amend sections of the FRSC Act, 2007, which include establishing the special squad, the stakeholders on Wednesday in Abuja.

Speaking for NARTO, Kassim Ibrahim expressed total support for all the proposed amendments, saying “A robust and effective FRSC is a necessity. It is very important to protect the lives of officers and facilities.

Similarly, NUPENG’s representative, Atiku Ahmed said after studying the proposed amendments, they are convinced that the armed squad is a necessary measure to reduce the burden of other agencies.

In his presentation, pioneer Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Gen. Haladu Hananiya (rtd) appreciated the House for the courage to introduce the bill seeking a special armed squad. “Let us remove sentiments and emotions from our considerations, and ensure that we support the move by the House to protect personnel of the FRSC and their property”, he said.

Also, former Chairman of the governing board of the FRSC, Mallam Buhari Bello and Mr. Sule Usman, SAN, in their separate submissions expressed support for all the proposed amendments, urging speedy passage of the bill.

A retired Deputy Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Kayode Olagunju, who recalled how hoodlums invaded his home while he tried to stop number plate fraud in Lagos said “I was just lucky to survive. That was possible because of inadequate protection of an officer”, he stated.

Another retired Deputy Corps Marshall, Charles Akpabio, recalled how as a zonal commander, his patrol team from Adamawa that went to rescue accident victims in Numan was attacked.

However, the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the

National Tricycle and Motorcycle Owners and Riders Association (NACTOMORAS), expressed reservations on the bill, insisting that the core mandate of the FRSC does not require its personnel to be armed.

Comrade Frank Uche of NURTW said “It is our view that the armed squad will duplicate the functions of the police which already has the clear mandate of security lives. To avoid conflict of interest, care must be taken. Also, the potential for abuse is high, especially in view of the rising tension because of the economic situation in the country”.

Mohammed Sani Hassan of NACTOMORAS also observed the only objection to the armed squad was that the work usually done by FRSC personnel are in civilian-dominated areas. “If they have to be armed, it should not be in the enforcement of their daily assigned duties, unless it is just to protect personnel, equipment and offices”, he said.

Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Shehu Mohammed submitted that FRSC operatives have often been killed, maimed and molested by criminals while on rescue missions, adding g that road safety law enforcement agents all over the world are all armed for security and safety purposes.

“In addition to the non-kinetic support contributed by FRSC to counter-insurgency operations, empowering the Corps with an armed squad could extensively deter criminal activities on our highways thus improving safety and security in Nigeria”, he stated.

Earlier his welcome remarks, the Chairman of the House of Committee on the Federal Road Safety Commission, Hon. Abiodun Adesida said the hearing marks a pivotal moment in the drive to reposition the FRSC, adding that as the country continues to evolve so were also the need to brace up with innovations.

