NUPENG Labels Oshiomhole, ‘Judas Iscariot Of Nigerian Trade Unionism’

…declares him persona non grata

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has labelled former Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, as the “Judas Iscariot of Nigerian trade unionism.”

This was as the NUPENG declared him persona non grata within the ranks of oil and gas workers in Nigeria.

In a strongly worded statement signed by NUPENG President, Comrade Williams Akporeha and General Secretary, Afolabi Olawale, on Monday, the union accused Oshiomhole of betraying the ideals and struggles of Nigerian workers, which he once championed as a labour leader, by aligning with policies that have inflicted hardship on citizens.

NUPENG described Oshiomhole’s recent comments against the strike action by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) as a “reprehensible assault on the fundamental rights of Nigerian workers and a gross distortion of established labour laws.”

According to the union, they were

unbecoming of a former labour icon who should be defending the rights and welfare of Nigerian workers rather than becoming “a vocal advocate for corporate oppression.”

The statement partly reads: “We witness with utter disappointment a former labour leader now transformed into a vocal advocate for corporate oppression, actively campaigning against the very rights he once championed.

“His attempts to rationalise the victimisation of workers for exercising their fundamental rights of association and peaceful action are not only nauseating but represent a flagrant misrepresentation of Nigerian Labour Law and International Labour Organisation (ILO) Conventions.

“Senator Oshiomhole’s current posture is not that of a pragmatic convert; it is the prattle of an apostate, intoxicated by the opium of power and dollarized into betraying the cause of the downtrodden Nigerian workers.

“Adams Oshiomhole began the interview by conceding his lack of full knowledge on the matter, as if powerful forces beyond his control insisted he was the most suitable to do the dirty job of denouncing the PENGASSAN strike for freedom of association.

“Nevertheless, at 73 years of age, the Senator, in the most undistinguished character, brazenly chose to oppose the workers, relying solely on unverified claims, a stance that is both reckless and deeply reprehensible.

“Contrary to Undistinguished assertions by Senator Adams Oshiomhole, an employer has no right to interfere with an employee’s freedom of association; this right resides solely with the worker.

“Nigerian labour laws explicitly protect a worker’s right not to belong to a union, requiring only a formal written notice of withdrawal. Therefore, neither the employer nor his apologists has any legitimate role in this process.

“The Undistinguished suggestion of a moratorium on unionisation by Adams Oshiomhole is an absurd and archaic proposition, advocating for a regression to an unknown phase in human history that has no place in a modern democratic society.

“He should please state to the whole world the sections of the Labour Act, or Trade Unions Act or any other law for that matter, where such a slavish provision exists, or is it in a forthcoming, not yet unpublished book on Unionism by some Undistinguished “Daytime Comrades and Nighttime crooked Politicians”?

“Adams Oshiomhole’s criticism of PENGASSAN’s strike is an act of profound historical revisionism and political amnesia.

•Shockingly, this was a man who served several times in the Governing Council of ILO and in the Committee on Application of Standards that receives reports on violations of Workers’ Rights across the world.

“It is unfortunate that Senator Adams Oshiomhole has, by his comments, demonstrated a monumental ignorance of trade unionism. The unity displayed by PENGASSAN members and the solidarity they received (and continue to receive from other unions, nationally and internationally) are the twin pillars upon which the labour movement is built.

“The leadership of NUPENG hereby declares Senator Adams Oshiomhole Persona non grata within the ranks of Nigerian Oil and Gas Workers for the distinguished denunciation of the PENGASSAN strike against the unjustifiable sack of 800 Engineers as punishment for exercising the fundamental right of unionism.

“The practical effect of our declaring Senator Oshiomhole persona non grata within the ranks of oil and gas workers in Nigeria is that henceforth, we will not participate in or lend legitimacy to any event featuring Senator Oshiomhole. The NLC, TUC and conscientious civil society organisations should kindly take notice.

“Oshiomhole’s denunciation and insensitivity to the plight of 800 Engineers and resistance to unionism in the Petroleum and gas sector is a dangerous toxin designed to weaken the resolve of the working class and strengthen the class enemy. NUPENG stands unwaveringly with PENGASSAN and the over 800 unjustly dismissed workers.

“We will continue to deploy every legal and industrial instrument available to us, in full compliance with Nigerian law and global labour standards, to secure justice.

“The Undistinguished position of Adams Oshiomhole on the PENGASSAN strike qualifies him as the JUDAS ISCARIOT of Nigerian Trade Unionism. What a monumental betrayal of the cause of the working class!

“We advise Senator Adams Oshiomhole to retire from commenting on labour matters, as he has irretrievably lost the moral right and legitimacy before Nigerian workers, and particularly oil and gas workers.”