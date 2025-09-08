NUPENG: FG Moves To Avert Oil Workers Strike As PENGASSAN, TUC Threaten Solidarity Strike

The Federal Government is currently in a frantic move to avert a national strike by oil workers across the country, as the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) in a dramatic then on Monday, threatened to join the action if Dangote Refinery and its allied companies continue to resist workers’ unionization.

At the time of filing this report, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Dingyadi and the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, are currently in an emergency meeting with executives of TUC, NLC, PENGASSAN, to resolve the ongoing industrial face-off between the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and the Dangote Group.

Before convening a closed-door meeting, the Labour Minister, Muhammad Dingyadi, who noted the government’s commitment to ensuring peace and stability, stressed that unions in the oil and gas industry were not ones to you with.

He said: We are here to try and reconcile our labour unions in the oil industry and the employers in Dangote Group. This is not the first time we have had this kind of dispute, and we believe that by the time we sit down with the parties involved, we should be able to settle them, and we should be able to resolve the issues within the limits of what is possible.

“We believe that the gentlemen who are here today will assist us, and I can see the level of commitment in them to see that we resolve these issues

“We want to appeal to all parties concerned to this meeting to please try to be peaceful, to please try to be as accommodating as possible, so that it’s only when we are able to accommodate each other’s views that we can reach an agreement.

“What we are discussing today is very important to the peace and stability of the country and our economy. The oil industry is not a sector that we will play with. I want to appeal to all of us to try as much as possible to have a listening ear and be ready to contribute to relegation of this matter.”

Earlier, a statement signed jointly by the TUC President, Comrade Festus Osifo and Secretary, Comrade Nuru Toro, condemned what they described as persistent anti-labour practices, intimidation, and humiliation of workers within the Dangote Group.

“The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has received disturbing reports from the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and its industry sister union, the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), of persistent anti-labour practices, intimidation, and humiliation of workers within the Dangote Group.

“In addition, some of our affiliates — the Chemical and Non-Metallic Products Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (CANMPSSAN) and the Textile, Garment and Tailoring Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (TGTSSAN) — have also raised serious complaints of the denial of workers’ rights to unionise, harassment, and continued assault on the dignity of employees.

“We put it on record that the labour movement will not fold its arms while Dangote and its companies treat Nigerian workers as slaves in their own country. No employer, no matter how wealthy or powerful, will be allowed to trample on the rights and dignity of labour.

“We therefore issue this direct warning: Address PENGASSAN and NUPENG’s complaints fully and stop the harassment of their members without delay. Recognise and respect the rights of workers to unionise in PENGASSAN, CANMPSSAN, TGTSSAN and NUPENG immediately and unconditionally.

“Failure to comply will attract total solidarity action from the Congress and its affiliates across the federation, as all our affiliates are fully united in this struggle.

“And let it be known: the TUC stands shoulder-to-shoulder with our sister labour centre, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), in this fight to defend our affiliates and the rights of Nigerian workers everywhere.

“This is not an appeal. It is a final warning. An injury to one is an injury to all. Touch PENGASSAN, CANMPSSAN, TGTSSAN and NUPENG, you touch the entire labour movement.”

Also, PENGASSAN had also issued a statement signed by its General Secretary, Comrade Lumumba Ighotemu Okugbawa, expressing unwavering solidarity with NUPENG in its ongoing struggle to protect tanker drivers and other workers at Dangote Refinery.

“We are writing to express our unwavering solidarity with our ally and sister union, the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), in their ongoing efforts to secure the rights of tanker drivers who are currently being hired at the Dangote Refinery.

“We wish to put on record that Dangote refinery management has been resisting potential members of both PENGASSAN and NUPENG from joining the Association since its inception.

All diplomatic efforts to persuade the company’s management have so far not yielded the desired result. It is with deep concern that PENGASSAN observe the increasing resistance to unionisation at the Dangote Refinery, as the continued denial of workers’ rights will no longer be tolerated going forward.

“We stand firmly in support of NUPENG’s call for the full unionisation of not just Petroleum Tankers Drivers but all employees of the refinery and its allied companies. This is in accordance with the principles set forth by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and in line with Nigerian labour laws.

The right of workers to organise and collectively bargain is not only a fundamental human right but also essential for promoting fair labour practices, ensuring safety, and upholding dignity in the workplace.

“Should the ongoing situation persist without a resolution, PENGASSAN will be left with no option but to join in shutting down the refinery operations as a last resort to protect our members’ rights and interests.

“We therefore urge all stakeholders to engage in immediate and constructive dialogue to address these pressing issues. Failure to recognise and respect the rights of workers to unionise will have consequences that extend beyond Dangote’s refinery workplace, thereby impacting all facets of our industry.

“In unity, we advocate for the rights of all workers and pledge our support to NUPENG in this vital mission. Together, we will work towards an equitable and just labour environment for all employees at Dangote Refinery.”