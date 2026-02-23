NUPENG Expresses Concern Over FG’s Policy On NNPC’s Remittance

Following the Executive Order by President Bola Tinubu mandating the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) to remit directly to the federaltion account, the National Union of Natural and Gas Workers, NUPENG has expressed deep concern over the development.

In a statement signed by NUPENG’s President, Comrade William Akporeha, over the weekend Lagos, the Union noted that the absence of detailed public engagement had naturally generated tension within the sector and heightened restiveness among workers, who are anxious to know how the new directive may affect their employment, welfare and job security, especially as it affects NNPCL and other Major operations in the oil and gas sector.

It pointed out that the industry remained the backbone of Nigeria’s economy, contributing significantly to national revenue, foreign exchange earnings, and employment.

The NUPENG president affirmed that any policy shift, particularly one introduced through an Executive Order, has far-reaching consequences for regulatory frameworks, Investment decisions, operational standards, and labour relations within the sector.

According to him, “there is an urgent need for clarity on the scope and objectives of the Executive Order -What precise reforms or adjustments does it introduce? “Its implications for the Petroleum Industry Act -Does the Order amend, interpret, or expand existing provisions under PIA?

“Impact on workers and existing labour agreements-Will it affect job security, conditions of service, Collective Bargaining agreements or ongoing restructuring processes within the industry? “Effects on indigenous participation and local content development -How will it affect Nigerian companies and employment opportunities for citizens?.”

He warned that without proper consultation and explanation, misinterpretations of the Executive Order may spread across the industry, potentially destabilizing operations and undermining industrial harmony that stakeholders have worked hard to sustain.

“Though our Union remains committed to constructive engagement, national development and stability of the oil and gas sector, however, we are duty-bound and constitutionally bound to protect the rights and welfare and job security of our members whose livelihoods depend on a clear, fair and predictable policy framework “, Akporeha further stated.