NUPENG Crisis Deepens As Tanker Drivers Protest Nationwide

The crisis rocking the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has taken a new dimension as the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) have embarked on a nationwide protest.

The drivers have threatened to break away from NUPENG unless National President Williams Akporeha and General Secretary Afolabi Olawale, resign.

This was contained in a press statement jointly issued by the members of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers, Comrade Gbenga Olawale and Comrade Adekunle Rufai on Sunday in Abuja.

The statement reads in part: “Petrol tanker drivers may pull out of NUPENG if the National President Williams Akporeha and General Secretary Afolabi Olawale do not resign forthwith from their seats.

“Petroleum Tanker drivers began protest across the country and drivers with leaves in front of their trucks, warning NUPENG and police against interference and incessant harassment of their leaders.

According to Williams lacks the competence to lead the union because he is not a member of NUPENG

“They alleged that Williams, was a cook in an oil company from the formal sector, and was sacked from the company while holding the office of the National treasurer of NUPENG.

“They further alleged that he was later drafted into petrol station workers of NUPENG (PSW) to enable him to contest election as NUPENG president which according to them is a total departure from the NUPENG Constitution because Williams is not a worker or a pump attendant on record, as at the time he was verifying for the president position.

“To this effect, they said he lacks the capacity to be president of NUPENG.

” They further alleged that he has planted all his surrogates to collect all revenue of the union and use for themselves

“They therefore have decided to stand with lucky osusan and Dayyab Garaga who have laid their lives to ensure that they are liberated.”