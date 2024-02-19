Nupe Forum Begs Tinubu To Appoint Late Nda-Isaiah’s Brother SA Entertainment

The Nupe National Forum has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to honour the efforts and significant contributions made by the late politician and Chairman of leadership newspapers, Sam Nda-Isaiah, by appointing his younger brother, Solomon Nda-Isaiah as Special Adviser to the President on Entertainment and Creative Industry.

According to the group, Sam Nda-Isaiah before his death, was instrumental to the success and growth of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in no small dimension.

National President of the Forum, Nda Aaron who spoke to newsmen in Abuja, noted that Nupes drawn from Niger, Kogi, and Kwara states strongly believes that Solomon Nda-Isaiah was the perfect candidate for the position, given his hard work and vast experience in the creative industry.

He said: “We believe that Sam Nda-Isaiah’s younger brother, Solomon Nda-Isaiah, who has already made a name for himself in the entertainment industry and has served as the Group Entertainment Editor of Leadership Newspaper, deserves this appointment.

“Solomon Nda-Isaiah’s credentials speak for themselves. Apart from being the Founder/CEO of ALPHATAINMENT Nigeria Limited, he has held various key positions within the Leadership Group Ltd. He has been the Group Entertainment Editor, Director of Digital Assets, Director of Human Resources, Director of External Relations, and the Executive Director/CEO of MEDIAAG Limited, a sister company of Leadership Group Ltd.

“Furthermore, Solomon Nda-Isaiah’s leadership skills and expertise extend beyond the media industry. He is currently the Project Director/CEO of the prestigious Middle Belt Entertainment Awards (MIDEA Awards).

“In addition, he has previously served as the Governor of the Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN), FCT chapter. During his tenure, he successfully streamlined the activities of the union in Abuja, earning him the respect and admiration of his colleagues in the entertainment industry. His colleagues widely recognize him as an astute administrator.

“These impressive accomplishments, along with Solomon Nda-Isaiah’s commitment to the entertainment and creative industry, make him the ideal candidate for the position of Special Adviser to the President on Entertainment and Creative Industry.

“The Nupe people, as well as Nupes from all over the nation, fully support his appointment and believe that his expertise and passion will greatly contribute to the growth and development of the industry,” Aaron said while calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to appoint Solomon Nda-Isaiah as the Special Adviser to the President on Entertainment and Creative Industry.

“Solomon Nda-Isaiah is a testament to the belief that talent and hard work should be recognised and rewarded. We hope that President Tinubu will give due consideration to this appeal and make a decision that will not only honour the contributions of the Nda-Isaiah family but also benefit the entertainment and creative industry as a whole.”