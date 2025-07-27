NUPCPS Lauds NASS Over N758bn Bond Approval

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Contributory Pension Scheme Sector (NUPCPS) has commended the National Assembly for the approval of N758 billion government treasury bonds and urged fast implementation.

Mr Sylva Nwaiwu, the National Chairman of the union gave the commendation in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

He said that the bond was to settle government pension liabilities to retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), which has spanned over twenty years (2004 – 2025).

Nwaiwu said that the legislative function of the senate had been cleared. “The Federal Ministry of Finance, the Debt Management Office (DMO) and the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) are concerned with the floating of the bonds and the release of funds.

“We urge them to kindly swing into immediate action to ensure early payment to CPS retirees. “We also appeal to the National Pension Commission (PenCom) to intensify its oversight and follow-up functions towards early processing and implementation of the approved N758 billion government treasury bonds,” he said.

Nwaiwu said that the commendable step taken by both the executive and the legislature to wipe away tears of years of agony from the eyes of suffering CPS retirees, signified a renewed hope for Nigerian retirees.

He said it was a further testimony to the renewed hope agenda and compassionate leadership style of the Federal Government towards all Nigerian citizens.