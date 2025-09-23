NUP Urges Adamawa Pensioners To Support Fintiri

The Adamawa State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) Mohammed Sali has called on pensioners to rally round Governor Ahmadu Fintiri to clear a significant portion of his N8 billion pension arrears pledge.

Fintiri had promised to release N5 billion for pensioners and N3 billion for local government retirees to ease their financial burdens. Sali made the call yesterday in his office while responding to questions from members of the Correspondent Chapel.

He said: “State Pensioners are enjoying their regular monthly pensions as expected.” According to him, the union is seeking N40,000 pay rise for retirees. He said: “We respect the governor because he has a record of keeping promises. “The delay, according to him, is due to the recent screening by the state government ascertain the actual number of pensioners in the state.” Sali said retirees are not happy that the government had yet to fulfil its promise.

He said: “The union and the state government have been having a very cordial relationship, hence the prompt payment of wages and that anytime the union faces financial problems, the government will respond positively without delay.