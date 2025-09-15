NUP Secretary Advises Early Planning To Avoid Regrets After Retirement

Dr Olusegun Abatan, Secretary, Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Oyo State Branch, has advised civil servants to plan for life beyond active duty to avert the pangs of retirement. Abatan gave the advice in Ibadan at a programme organised to honour Mrs Abiola Mapaderun, the Deputy Clerk, Oyo State House of Assembly, who retired from service after putting in 35 years.

The NUP secretary advised serving officers to learn from Mapaderun’s example of service and to plan for life be yond active duty. “I advise workers to cultivate additional means of livelihood early. Pangs of retirement can be averted if you plan well,” Abatan, who chaired the occasion said.

Also, the Chairman, Oyo State House of Assembly Service Commission, Mr Julius Okedoyin, commended Mapaderun’s “quiet intelligence” and said her wealth of experience would remain relevant to the commission even after retirement. “She represents the good image of Oyo State House of Assembly,” Okedoyin said.

Other speakers at the event described Mapaderun as diligent, disciplined and committed to due process throughout her career. Similarly, a former Deputy Speaker of the 7th Assembly, Hon. David Olaniran, lauded her for consistency and devotion to public service. In her remarks, Mapaderun thanked God for the grace to serve meritoriously, appreciating colleagues for their support during her career.