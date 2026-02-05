NUP Orders Retirement Of General Secretary, Alleges Sabotage

A fresh crisis has erupted within the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) following the compulsory retirement of its General Secretary, Comrade Actor Zal, amid allegations of insubordination, constitutional breaches, and internal sabotage.

The President of the union, Comrade Godwin Abumisi, addressing newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, said the decision followed resolutions reached at the union’s quadriennial National Delegates Conference held in Kano on April 16, 2025, where amendments were made to correct what he described as “fundamental gaps” in the union’s constitution.

Abumisi explained that the conference resolved to end the practice of the General Secretary acting as the union’s Chief Executive Officer, insisting that executive authority rests with the president.

“One of the anomalies we discovered was that the General Secretary was acting as Chief Executive Officer, which effectively made him the boss of the President. The NEC corrected that and resolved that the President, as in every trade union, must be the Chief Executive Officer,” he said.

The President added that the National Executive Council approved a formal retirement policy for union staff, arguing that it was untenable for employees to work indefinitely without a clear exit framework.

“There is nowhere in the world where staff do not retire. Every organisation has a retirement structure,” he said.

The General Secretary, who reportedly served the union for over 42 years and attained the age of 65, was affected by the new policy, which aligns with public service retirement standards. The union, in what Abumisi described as “a generous concession,” extended staff retirement to 65 years of age or 40 years of service, thresholds the General Secretary had exceeded.

Following the NEC decision, Abumisi said he requested the General Secretary to submit his retirement letter, but the request was declined. The dispute escalated when security operatives reportedly invited him for questioning over alleged forgery claims by the General Secretary. He was later released pending further action.

Despite the tension, the union issued a compulsory retirement letter dated February 10, 2026, directing the General Secretary to hand over duties and union assets to the Deputy General Secretary. The officer allegedly refused to accept the letter, prompting the union to paste it on his office door and send it via WhatsApp.

Abumisi rejected claims that the retirement decision was “illegal,” stressing that retirement is a condition of service provided by law and standard practice in Nigeria.

The union also announced the constitution of an administrative committee to review the assets and records of senior staff, including the retired General Secretary and the union’s accountant, Mr. Evaristus Njoku.

Addressing controversy over the amended NUP constitution, the president denied allegations that he forged the General Secretary’s signature on the document submitted to the Ministry of Labour. He explained that both officers had voluntarily deposited specimen signatures in anticipation of administrative requirements. The amended constitution was approved on September 13, 2025, and gazetted on September 18, 2025.

Abumisi also raised concerns about the unilateral management of the union’s accounts by the General Secretary between 2021 and 2025, noting that financial approvals were often presented after expenditures had been made.

He reaffirmed the union’s commitment to transparency and accountability, commending President Bola Tinubu for releasing funds to address recent pension increases and accrued rights owed to pensioners.