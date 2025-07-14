NUP Members Lament Unpaid Gratuities, Pension Arrears

Pensioners under the aegis of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), Southwest zone, have lamented the backlog of unpaid gratuities and pension arrears owed to retirees in the region.

The pensioners, who threatened not to vote for any governor who fails to cater to their welfare and well-being in the 2027 general elections, appealed to all governors in the region to urgently address the hardship they are facing.

In a communiqué released after its South-West Zonal Council meeting held in Akure, the Ondo State capital, the NUP expressed deep dissatisfaction over the continued neglect of pensioners’ welfare, particularly in Ondo and Ekiti states.

The Zonal Public Relations Officer of the Union, Dr. Olusegun Abatan, in the communiqué signed by him, lamented the slow pace of gratuity payments in Ondo State.

It is not gratifying to inform you that in Ondo State, where people often say, ‘Aiye ti da ti wa,’ the reality is quite different. As I speak to you, the government is only just paying gratuities to retirees from 2013.

He said: “Pensioners who retired in 2013 are just receiving their gratuities in Ondo State—and I’m referring to local government pensioners. For state pensioners, it is only those who retired in 2016 that are just being paid.