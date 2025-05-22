NUP HQ Clears Ugozor To Contest Second Term

Share

The National Headquarters of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has given the Anambra State Chairman of the union, Comrade Dr. Anthony Ugozor, a clean bill of health to contest for a second term in office come July 18, 2025, if he so desires.

This was contained in a letter signed by the National President of NUP, Comrade Godwin I. Abumisi, and the General Secretary, Elder Actor Zal, dated April 7, 2025.

According to the letter, there is no provision in the union’s constitution that disqualifies Ugozor, who has served as Acting Chairman, from contesting for the position of substantive Chairman.

The NUP headquarters emphasized that it does not have the constitutional authority to bar Comrade Ugozor from contesting in the forthcoming election. It stressed that only the delegates will decide his fate at the polls.

The letter, with reference number NUP/NHQ/AS/6/Vol.VII, read in part:

“We refer to your letter and enquiries on the status of the Anambra State Chairman, Comrade (Dr.) Anthony Ugozor, and his eligibility to contest and participate in the forthcoming state council election.

We want to place on record that the National Headquarters was unable to conduct the Anambra State election in 2017 due to a court order prohibiting the process a day before the scheduled date. The court directed that the status quo be maintained pending the determination of the suit.

Consequently, the headquarters had no option but to allow Dr. Anthony Ugozor to continue as Acting Chairman, as nature abhors a vacuum. The legal proceedings lasted for more than five years, and as a law-abiding organization, we complied.

It is important to note that the same individuals who initiated the legal challenge that stalled the election are now the ones questioning the legality of the leadership process. You cannot approbate and reprobate at the same time.

Finally, since there is no constitutional provision forbidding an Acting Chairman from contesting for substantive office, we affirm that Comrade (Dr.) Anthony Ugozor is eligible to contest in the forthcoming election. The delegates will ultimately determine his fate.”

The letter was issued in response to a petition by the Association of Retired Directors of the Anambra State Civil Service, led by Sir Fidelis C. Ezeike (Chairman) and Sir Azuka Okeke (Secretary). The petition, titled “Unconstitutional Elongation of Tenure by the Chairman, Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Anambra State Chapter (2016–2025): A Clarion Call for His Immediate Resignation,” accused Ugozor of exceeding the constitutional two-term limit and called for his disqualification.

The petitioners also accused him of unconstitutionally usurping powers, acting with impunity, and mismanaging union affairs.

However, after reviewing the petition and related allegations, the NUP National Headquarters absolved Ugozor of any wrongdoing.

In his reaction, Comrade Dr. Anthony C. Ugozor, JP—who was elected substantive chairman on July 20, 2021—described the petition as “self-serving, petty, parochial, mischievous, callous, baseless, and unfounded.” He said it was designed merely to massage the egos of the petitioners.

Ugozor asserted that his only “offense” was his refusal to accept the discriminatory categorization of pensioners into retired directors and others, stressing that “retired directors” have no legal standing or recognition within the NUP structure.

