NUP Disowns Planned Protest Over N32,000 Pension Raise

The National leadership of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) has distanced itself from any planned protest over the recently approved N32,000 pension increment by the Federal Government.

Deputy National President of the union, Chief Abdulahi Onu, issued the clarification on Thursday in Abuja during a stakeholders’ engagement organized by the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD). He warned members to avoid participating in such protests.

Onu reaffirmed the union’s commitment to dialogue and constructive engagement with relevant authorities, stressing that the NUP remains satisfied with PTAD’s explanation on the increment and ongoing efforts to clear outstanding arrears.

“The NUP, which represents the collective interests of pensioners nationwide, does not support or endorse any protest organized by splinter groups or individuals acting outside the union’s constitutionally recognized structures,” he said.

He noted that groups such as the NIPOST Lagos Branch and other factions had been circulating protest notices, which he described as unauthorized and unrepresentative of NUP’s official position.

“Our leadership is satisfied with PTAD’s clarification on the N32,000 pension increment and its commitment to settling arrears,” Onu stated. “We also appreciate President Tinubu for efforts aimed at improving the welfare of pensioners.”

He urged all members to disregard the planned protest, assuring them that PTAD is actively addressing their concerns.

“No group of pensioners, chapter, or sector should declare or circulate plans for any protest or industrial action without the consent of the national leadership. Such actions are not acceptable and do not reflect the values of a responsible trade union,” he warned.