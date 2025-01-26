NUP Council Applauds Gombe Gov For Clearing Over N17.2bn Gratuity Backlog

Share

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has lauded Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for his commitment to the welfare of retirees by clearing a substantial N17.2 billion gratuity backlog.

In a letter addressed to the Governor, and signed by its General Secretary, Actor Zal, the pensioners expressed appreciation for the Governor’s steadfast resolve in addressing the long-standing issue that had plagued retirees for years.

“We wish to appreciate and commend Your Excellency for clearing the outstanding backlog of gratuity, which amounted to N17.2 billion out of the N21 billion liability inherited from the previous administration,” the letter stated.

The NUP leadership further acknowledged Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s compassionate and proactive approach to addressing the plight of pensioners, emphasizing that his intervention came after years of unsuccessful efforts to secure their rightful entitlements.

They praised his leadership as not only responsive but also reflective of his track record as a dependable and visionary leader.

“This development did not come as a surprise, given your pedigree as a politician and businessman of high repute, known for reliability and dependability,” the letter added.

The union noted how, upon assuming office in 2019, Governor Inuwa Yahaya swiftly established a verification committee to ensure transparency and fairness in the disbursement of gratuities. The measure has since alleviated the suffering of retirees, many of whom had endured untold hardship due to the prolonged delay in payments.

“We sincerely appreciate your administration’s deliberate effort in addressing the accumulated pension liabilities. Your intervention has brought relief to our members and shielded them from impending economic hardships,” the pensioners stated.

They reaffirmed their support for the Inuwa-led administration, pledging to back his policies and programmes aimed at improving the welfare of retirees and the overall development of the state.

Recall that Governor Inuwa Yahaya inherited a staggering gratuity debt of over N21 billion, which had accrued since 2012 ( for LGAs) and 2014 ( for the State).

Through strategic financial management and prioritization of workers’ welfare, his administration has successfully settled approximately 80% of the inherited liabilities, with a firm commitment to clearing the remaining balance before the end of his tenure.



