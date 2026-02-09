NUP Clarifies General Secretary’s Retirement

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners said the compulsory retirement of its General Secretary, Actor Zal, followed the union’s constitution and staff regulations. The National President of NUP, Mr Godwin Abumis, gave the clarification at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday.

Recall that Zal, having reached the age of 65 as a career officer, was issued a notice of compulsory retirement on Febuary 3. He explained that the decision came after constitutional amendments adopted at the 2025 delegates’ conference in Kano.

According to him, the amendments were necessary to fill gaps in the previous constitution affecting leadership and staff management. “The general secretary has faithfully served the union for over 42 years, and he has also reached the retirement age of 65 as stipulated in our constitution and public service rules.

“Retirement is a standard administrative procedure, not a punishment. It ensures orderly leadership succession and compliance with federal service regulations governing staff tenure and age limits.

“The previous constitution had gaps that hindered effective administration and leadership accountability. Amendments were necessary to strengthen governance and protect pensioners’ interests,” he said.

He added that reforms were introduced after feedback from pensioners and delegates at the Kano conference. Abumis said the retirement policy aligned with public service rules on tenure and age while also clarified that the decision was not targeted at individuals but applied to all staff.