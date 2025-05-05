Nunu: Challenges In Oil And Gas Sector Require Strong Governance

Share

Mr. Timothy Nunu, Managing Director of Timproxy Ltd., in this interview with SUCCESS NWOGU, speaks on the challenges in oil and gas sector and proffers solutions

What are the biggest challenges facing Nigeria’s oil and gas industry currently?

Nigeria’s oil and gas industry faces several significant challenges that continue to constrain its full potential. Foremost among these, are regulatory and governance issues.

Despite the passage of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), regulatory inefficiencies, overlapping agency functions, and concerns over transparency continue to undermine investor confidence and operational certainty.

Secondly, the industry grapples with underinvestment and infrastructural deficiencies. Years of delayed reforms and an uncertain policy environment have led to reduced capital inflows, aging facilities, and insufficient midstream infrastructure, especially in gas processing and transportation.

Another critical challenge is oil theft and pipeline vandalism, particularly in the Niger Delta region. These activities result in massive production losses, environmental degradation, and heightened operational risks, discouraging both indigenous and international investments.

Environmental challenges also remain a pressing concern. Persistent oil spills, gas flaring, and poor remediation practices have severely impacted ecosystems and contributed to community unrest, increasing the social license risks for operators.

Lastly, global market dynamics—including the global push for energy transition, fluctuating oil prices, and declining international appetite for fossil fuel projects—pose additional pressure.

Nigeria must now strategically balance maximizing its hydrocarbon resources while adapting to the global shift toward cleaner energy.

Collectively, these challenges require integrated solutions, strong governance, and sustained industry collaboration.

How has the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) impacted the Nigerian oil and gas sector since its enactment?

The enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) in 2021 marked a historic milestone in the reform of Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, providing a long-awaited legal and institutional framework to drive transparency, efficiency, and investment.

One of the most significant impacts of the PIA has been the restructuring of the regulatory landscape.

It led to the establishment of two specialized agencies: the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), each tasked with distinct regulatory responsibilities across the value chain.

Another major development was the commercialisation of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) into Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), a move aimed at improving operational autonomy, corporate governance, and profitability in line with global best practices.

The PIA also introduced comprehensive fiscal reforms, including new royalty structures, revised taxes, and incentives designed to make Nigeria’s petroleum sector more competitive and attractive to investors.

While notable progress has been made, the real test of the PIA lies in its full and consistent implementation.

Nevertheless, the Act has already begun to reshape the industry’s governance and fiscal environment, creating a more structured, transparent, and investment-friendly sector essential for Nigeria’s future energy security and economic diversification.

What strategies should be implemented to improve local refining capacity and reduce dependence on fuel imports?

Improving local refining capacity and reducing dependence on imported petroleum products are critical for Nigeria’s energy security and economic resilience.

A fundamental strategy involves the strict enforcement of the Domestic Supply Obligation (DSO) under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

By mandating that a portion of locally produced crude oil be allocated to domestic refineries before export, the DSO ensures a stable and guaranteed supply of feedstock for local processing plants.

Additionally, rehabilitating existing state-owned refineries through credible public-private partnerships is essential. Rather than relying solely on government intervention, incentivizing private investment in refinery modernization will drive efficiency, technological upgrades, and performance improvements.

Encouraging the development of modular refineries is another strategic approach, offering flexible, scalable refining solutions closer to production fields and underserved markets.

Moreover, supporting new entrants like the Dangote Refinery and creating an enabling environment for other large-scale private refineries will diversify domestic refining capacity.

This should be complemented by transparent regulatory oversight, fiscal incentives, and access to financing for refinery developers.

Ultimately, by ensuring feedstock availability, modernizing infrastructure, and fostering a competitive investment climate, Nigeria can significantly strengthen its local refining base, reduce reliance on imports, stabilize domestic fuel prices, and enhance overall energy security.

What role does the Nigerian government play in creating an environment that is enabling for oil and gas investments?

The Nigerian government plays a central and multifaceted role in creating an enabling environment for oil and gas investments, reflecting its dual capacity as both regulator and key stakeholder through national oil entities such as NNPC Limited.

A major area of influence lies in policy formulation, where the government sets strategic directions for the sector through initiatives like the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and the Energy Transition Plan.

These policies aim to foster transparency, attract private capital, and promote sustainable development. Additionally, the government establishes regulatory frameworks by empowering specialized bodies like the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to provide oversight and enforce compliance.

Through fiscal incentives, such as royalty adjustments, tax reliefs, and gas development incentives, the government further enhances sector attractiveness to both local and foreign investors.

The government also invests in infrastructure support, including gas pipeline expansion projects and refinery rehabilitation, which are essential to operational efficiency and market access.

Finally, ongoing institutional reforms aim to improve governance, reduce bureaucratic barriers, and strengthen Nigeria’s reputation as a viable investment destination.

Collectively, these efforts are critical to unlocking the full potential of Nigeria’s oil and gas resources and achieving long-term energy security.

What inspired you to establish Timproxy Ltd., and what is the company’s mission?

The inspiration to establish Timproxy Ltd. did not emerge overnight as it was the culmination of a journey defined by academic curiosity, industry exposure, and a deep-seated drive to solve persistent challenges within Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

It began during my undergraduate studies at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where I enrolled in a course titled Accounting for Oil and Gas. That single course lit a spark.

For the first time, I was introduced to the complex interplay of finance, operations, and energy economics that underpin the petroleum industry. It was both intellectually stimulating and practically relevant and a moment that changed the trajectory of my career.

Motivated by this early fascination, I went on to pursue a master’s degree in Oil and Gas Accounting at Glasgow Caledonian University.

There, I gained a deeper understanding of the global energy landscape, the role of financial stewardship in the sector, and the operational intricacies of oilfield services.

My academic journey provided a solid foundation, but it was the real-world experience that crystallized my purpose. That experience came at Esscom Petroleum, under the mentorship of Mr. Abiola Adeworan.

Working alongside him was transformative. His relentless work ethic, unwavering commitment to standards, and ability to navigate complex operational environments showed me the kind of resilience and precision the oil and gas industry demands.

More importantly, I observed first-hand the systemic issues plaguing the sector such as supply chain inefficiencies, substandard service delivery, limited access to cutting-edge technologies, and a glaring disconnect between policy aspirations and local execution capabilities.

It became increasingly clear that there were deep gaps in critical service areas such as valves and control systems, metering infrastructure, Quality Assurance, electrical instrumentation and control etc.

There was also clear recognition of the evolving opportunities within Nigeria’s energy sector, particularly following the enactment of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act of 2010, which created a pathway for indigenous participation and sustainable growth.

Despite the enactment of the Act in 2010 these service areas remained underserved, often dominated by foreign firms or inadequately handled by local entities lacking technical depth. This realization became my call to action.

Timproxy Ltd. was born out of a vision to change that reality, and it extended beyond simply capitalizing on regulatory opportunities.

It was about contributing meaningfully to Nigeria’s economic development by creating employment, building local technical competencies, and fostering innovation across the energy value chain.

We recognized that sustainable economic growth cannot occur without strong indigenous companies capable of offering end-to-end solutions within critical sectors like oil and gas, power, manufacturing and marine.

Our mission is simple yet ambitious: foster innovation, build local capabilities, and integrate global expertise with indigenous insights.

We are committed to setting the highest standards in service delivery by combining deep technical knowledge, teamwork, and agile communication to optimize operational efficiency and consistently exceed client expectations.

By doing so, we aim to enhance the performance and resilience of Nigeria’s energy sector, contributing to national goals of energy security, local content development, and sustainable industrialisation.

More than a business, Timproxy represents a commitment to innovation, to local content development, and to the long-term transformation of Nigeria’s energy and industrial ecosystem.

We believe that sustainable national growth hinges on indigenous capabilities. By focusing on high-impact services such as precision metering, instrumentation and control, valve technologies, and corrosion mitigation, we are helping clients reduce downtime, improve safety, and achieve compliance with industry standards.

Our inspiration is sustained not just by market opportunities, but by a purpose: to be part of the solution, to empower local talent, and to build a company that leaves a legacy of excellence, integrity, and innovation.

How has Timproxy Ltd impacted the oil and gas industry?

Timproxy Ltd has positively impacted the oil and gas industry and the company offers a comprehensive portfolio of technical and support services that are strategically tailored to meet the evolving needs of key industries such as Oil and Gas, Power, Manufacturing, and Marine.

Since its establishment, the company has focused on providing specialized solutions that not only address operational challenges but also contribute significantly to the broader development of Nigeria’s industrial base.

Among the core areas of Timproxy Ltd.’s service delivery is its expertise in valves and controls. The company provides comprehensive support in the testing, certification, repair, and management of valve systems deployed across both onshore and offshore installations.

This service ensures operational integrity, enhances safety, and extends the lifespan of critical assets, helping clients minimize unplanned shutdowns and maintain system efficiency.

Another vital area of specialization is the design, installation, and maintenance of metering systems.

Timproxy Ltd. addresses the critical need for accurate custody transfer, fiscal measurement, and production monitoring, thereby supporting regulatory compliance and revenue assurance objectives.

The ability to deliver reliable and precise metering solutions positions the company as a trusted partner in enhancing transparency and operational accountability across the oil and gas sector.

Quality Assurance (QA) also forms an essential pillar of Timproxy Ltd.’s service portfolio. Through inspection, material verification, and certification, the company embeds quality across the supply chain.

By prioritizing rigorous QA protocols, Timproxy Ltd mitigates operational risks for its clients, ensuring that materials and systems deployed are fit for purpose and aligned with international standards.

In addition to quality assurance, the company has built significant capabilities in electrical instrumentation and control. It offers services ranging from the design and calibration to the installation and maintenance of sophisticated control systems.

By integrating smart technologies into industrial operations, Timproxy Ltd. Enables clients to achieve higher precision, process optimization, and regulatory compliance, all of which are critical in an increasingly digitized operational environment.

Another key area of expertise is corrosion control. Timproxy Ltd. delivers both preventive and corrective corrosion management strategies that involve advanced materials, protective coatings, cathodic protection systems, and continuous monitoring.

These services are vital for preserving the integrity of infrastructure assets operating in harsh environments. The company’s procurement solutions further enhance its service delivery model.

Leveraging extensive global supply networks and technical sourcing expertise, Timproxy Ltd. ensures that clients have access to high-quality equipment and materials in a timely and cost-effective manner.

By streamlining procurement processes, the company enables clients to optimize inventory management and reduce project lead times.

Through the delivery of these specialized services, Timproxy Ltd. plays a significant role in optimizing operations, reducing downtime, and improving safety standards across Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

Beyond its immediate technical contributions, the company is firmly committed to advancing Nigeria’s Local Content Development policies as established under the NOGICD Act.

By employing Nigerian professionals and building indigenous capacities, Timproxy Ltd. contributes to the creation of a more resilient, innovative, and self-sufficient energy services ecosystem.

In doing so, Timproxy Ltd. not only meets the operational needs of its clients but also advances broader national objectives around industrialization, job creation, and sustainable economic growth.

The company’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and capacity building ensures that it remains a strategic partner in the transformation and future competitiveness of Nigeria’s vital energy sector.

What can be done to encourage more private sector participation in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry?

Encouraging greater private sector participation in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry requires a deliberate and coordinated approach.

First, the government must ensure regulatory clarity and policy stability by fully implementing the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and avoiding abrupt policy changes that undermine investor confidence.

Equally important is the provision of competitive and transparent fiscal terms. Revising royalties, taxes, and incentives to reflect global best practices would make Nigeria more attractive for investment.

Strengthening infrastructure access and investment is also critical. Expanding gas pipelines, storage facilities, and refining capacities would reduce operational bottlenecks and encourage broader private involvement.

To further support investment, Nigeria must enhance security and community stability, tackling oil theft, vandalism, and social unrest through community engagement and technology-driven surveillance.

Improving financing and investment facilitation by developing energy-specific credit guarantees and blended finance models would de-risk projects and broaden capital access.

Additionally, promoting technology transfer and local-global joint ventures would strengthen indigenous capacity and innovation. The government should also streamline legal dispute resolution mechanisms and uphold contract sanctity to improve the ease of doing business.

Finally, strategic communication and targeted investment promotion campaigns are necessary to reshape Nigeria’s image as a safe, profitable, and forward-looking destination for oil and gas investments.

How is Nigeria positioning itself to remain competitive amid the global energy transition?

Nigeria is actively implementing a multifaceted strategy to maintain its competitiveness amid the global energy transition, recognizing the need to balance its economic reliance on hydrocarbons with the imperative to embrace sustainable energy practices.

A major initiative is the development of the Nigeria Energy Transition Plan (ETP), which sets an ambitious goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2060.

The ETP outlines strategic pathways to decarbonize key sectors such as power, industry, transport, and oil and gas while simultaneously addressing energy poverty and supporting economic growth.

In addition to the ETP, Nigeria is leveraging its vast natural gas reserves as a transition fuel through the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP).

This initiative emphasizes the development of gas infrastructure, promotes the use of compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) domestically, and encourages gas-to-power projects to provide cleaner energy solutions.

Nigeria is also pursuing international partnerships to access financing for renewable energy and gas projects, while enacting policies to stimulate private sector participation in solar, wind, and hybrid energy systems.

By positioning gas as a bridge and steadily integrating renewable energy sources, Nigeria aims to remain a relevant player in the global energy market while preparing its economy for a low- carbon future.

What are the key opportunities for indigenous oil and gas companies in Nigeria?

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) Compendium of Nigerian Content Opportunities presents a practical roadmap for indigenous oil and gas companies aiming to expand their participation in the sector.

Launched to promote transparency, visibility, and strategic planning, the Compendium catalogs upcoming projects and highlights specific areas where local content can be deepened across the upstream, midstream, and downstream value chains.

For indigenous companies, key opportunities lie in marginal field development, where smaller operators can acquire and manage oil blocks divested by major international oil companies.

Additionally, significant prospects exist in gas infrastructure projects, including gas processing plants, compression stations, and pipeline networks, particularly under Nigeria’s “Decade of Gas” initiative.

Midstream opportunities include pipeline rehabilitation, fabrication, and modular refinery projects, where indigenous firms can provide engineering, procurement, and construction services.

In the downstream sector, opportunities abound in LPG distribution, retail marketing, and depot management. Moreover, the Compendium highlights prospects in services such as metering, instrumentation, corrosion control, and offshore support operations.

By leveraging these opportunities, indigenous companies can build technical capacity, strengthen strategic alliances with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), and contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s energy security and economic development.

Timely participation is crucial to securing a competitive foothold in the evolving energy landscape.

