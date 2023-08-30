Nunes Set To Join Man City After Wolves Accepted Bid

Wolverhampton Wanderers have finally accepted the latest offer from Manchester City for Matheus Dunes.
The Brazil-born Portugal international midfielder is set to join the Etihad Stadium club, with Wolves already looking for a replacement.
Nunes has refused to train since the Midlands club rejected the first offer from Man City, insisting he wants to leave and he is finally getting his wish.
The 25-year-old was left out of the squad that faced Blackpool last night as Wolves insisted they wanted over £60 million to sell to the reigning Premier League champions.
Man City did not want to pay above £55m for Nunes but appear to have changed their mind as manager Pep Guardiola has admired the Wolves star for a while.