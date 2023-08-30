New Telegraph

August 30, 2023
Nunes Set To Join Man City After Wolves Accepted Bid

Wolverhampton Wanderers have finally accepted the latest offer from Manchester City for Matheus Dunes.

The Brazil-born Portugal international midfielder is set to join the Etihad Stadium club, with Wolves already looking for a replacement.

Nunes has refused to train since the Midlands club rejected the first offer from Man City, insisting he wants to leave and he is finally getting his wish.

The 25-year-old was left out of the squad that faced Blackpool last night as Wolves insisted they wanted over £60 million to sell to the reigning Premier League champions.

Man City did not want to pay above £55m for Nunes but appear to have changed their mind as manager Pep Guardiola has admired the Wolves star for a while.

