Number Of Women In Leadership Positions Declining – LP Chairperson

The Interim National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Esther Usman, has raised concerns over the global decline in the number of women occupying top leadership and business positions.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the Lois DeBerry Leadership Institute, which coincided with the 40th anniversary of the National Organization of Black Elected Legislative (NOBEL) Women in Atlanta, Georgia, Usman lamented what she described as an “unsettling decline” in women’s roles in apex leadership across Africa, Europe, America, and Asia.

The LP Chairperson recalled the historic contributions of notable women leaders, including Cleopatra VII of Egypt, Empress Wu Zetian of China, Queen Isabella I of Castile, Queen Elizabeth I of England, and Queen Amina of Zazzau, whose reigns and legacies shaped history. She also cited modern figures such as Benazir Bhutto, the first woman Prime Minister of Pakistan, and Margaret Thatcher, the “Iron Lady” of the United Kingdom.

“History is full of women who once ruled great countries and mighty empires. Sadly, in recent decades, the role of women in high leadership has witnessed a troubling decline,” Usman stated.

She further noted that modern women leaders continue to face immense challenges. She pointed out that Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani Nobel Laureate, lives in self-exile in the United Kingdom for expressing public views similar to those of Benazir Bhutto two decades ago. She also highlighted that Liz Truss, who became UK Prime Minister nearly three decades after Thatcher, holds the record as the shortest-serving Prime Minister in British history.

Sharing her personal story, Senator Usman reminded the audience that she became Nigeria’s Minister of Finance at the age of 37, later served as a Senator, and now leads a major political party. She urged the graduates to be inspired by history and embrace leadership boldly.

“The past proves what women can achieve; the present demands that we do even more. If I, a young woman from a marginalized region of Nigeria, could break barriers to become a federal minister at 37, a senator, and now the leader of a major political party, then none of you here should see any dream as unattainable,” she said.

Usman called on NOBEL Women to recommit to building global bridges of justice, prosperity, and empowerment, stressing that societies become stronger and more hopeful when women lead.