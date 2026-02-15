NULGE, Stakeholders Endorse Mbah, Reaffirm 2027 Support

Leaders of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Enugu State Chapter, political stakeholders and community groups on Sunday converged on Morehouse Primary School, Enugu, for the inauguration of coordinators of the Tomorrow Is Here Movement in Enugu North Local Government Area, using the occasion to endorse Governor Peter Mbah and reaffirming support for his re-election in 2027.

The event drew party leaders, lawmakers, local government officials and representatives of various interest groups, who described the governor’s performance as transformational across critical sectors of the state’s economy.

In his address, the State President of NULGE, Mr. Udoagha Ani, said the governor had demonstrated uncommon leadership capacity in addressing long-standing infrastructural challenges in the state.

According to him, Enugu people had yearned for a leader capable of reversing infrastructural decay, and Mbah had “ticked almost all the boxes” in health, transportation, security, agriculture, tourism, hospitality, economy and education.

Ani noted that the governor distinguished between politics and governance immediately after assuming office, describing him as a modern leader driven by the philosophy of good governance.

He added that available performance indicators placed the governor at the forefront among subnational leaders in the country.

The NULGE president particularly commended the administration’s labour-friendly policies, stating that approvals and benefits that previously applied mainly to state workers now extend to local government employees without prolonged negotiations.

He cited the implementation of minimum wage and other benefits across board as evidence of goodwill towards grassroots workers.

“For us, this support is based on conviction,” Ani said, adding that although the union does not typically engage in partisan campaigns, it was compelled to identify with the movement because of the governor’s record.

Coordinator of the Tomorrow Is Here Movement for Enugu North LGA, Hon. Uchendu Ozokwor, said the group was inaugurated to propagate the governor’s achievements and mobilize residents for continuity.

He referenced the reconstruction of Morehouse Street, which he said had been in a dilapidated state for decades, as well as ongoing road projects within the layout.

He maintained that the scale of infrastructural development across the council area justified sustained support for the administration.

The Executive Chairman of Enugu North LGA, Dr. Ibenaku Onoh, said the council had already taken ownership of the movement and would intensify grassroots mobilization efforts.

He urged residents not to be swayed by misinformation, insisting that the governor’s projects and policies were visible across the local government.

Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Uche Ugwu, described the turnout as indicative of widespread acceptance of the governor’s leadership, charging the newly inaugurated coordinators to remain focused on sensitizing residents about ongoing development initiatives and the need for continuity.

Similarly, the Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Johnson Ani, said the administration had demonstrated resilience and capacity in repositioning the state. He described support for the governor’s second term bid as a collective responsibility aimed at consolidating existing gains.

While speaking, the APC Caretaker Committee Chairman in the council area, Hon. Ernest Onuoha, highlighted projects executed within the council area, including transport terminals, 13 Type-2 Primary Healthcare Centres, smart schools and technical colleges.

He also cited investments in tourism infrastructure, agriculture and security, including the deployment of surveillance technology and security vehicles to enhance public safety.

Onuoha stated that the scale of development in Enugu North provided ample justification for backing the governor’s continuity project.

Coordinator of the movement for the Hausa Community in Enugu State, Alhaji Abubakar Danladi, commended the administration’s inclusive governance style, noting that residents from diverse backgrounds felt accommodated. He also praised improvements in security, describing them as critical to business and community life.

The Association of Traditional Medicine Practitioners in Enugu State, led by Chief Nwawomitakwu Animaraeze, also expressed support, commending the governor’s economic policies and their impact on residents’ purchasing power.

Performing the inauguration, the Board Chairman of the Tomorrow Is Here Movement, Chief Tony Okonkwo, underscored the administration’s investment in smart green schools and healthcare infrastructure, describing them as strategic interventions in human capital development.

In his vote of thanks, the Deputy Chairman of Enugu North LGA, Hon. Echezona Ugwu, assured that mobilization efforts would extend to all polling units in the council area, adding that numerous road projects and other capital investments had improved living standards.

The event concluded with the formal inauguration of the coordinators, who were tasked with deepening grassroots sensitization and consolidating support for the governor ahead of 2027.