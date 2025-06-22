NUJ@70: Yahaya Bello Bags Lifetime Achievement Award On Media Empowerment

Share

The immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has bagged a Lifetime Achievement Award on Media Empowerment from the national body of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

The award was bestowed on him on Saturday, at the 70th anniversary of the Union and book presentation held at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, in Abuja.

A former President of the NUJ, who represented Kogi West Senatorial District in the 9th National Assembly, Senator Smart Adeyemi, received the prestigious award on behalf of the former governor.

The honour, according to the President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), who signed former Governor Bello’s letter of nomination, alongside his Deputy, Mrs. Abimbola Oyetunde, was in recognition of the former Governor’s outstanding contributions to the welfare of journalists, especially in Kogi State, under his watch.

“We also acknowledge your immense contributions to journalism through the GYB Annual Workshop For Correspondents and Editors,” the letter said.

According to the NUJ, former Governor Bello’s yearly event encouraged and trained no fewer than 200 media professionals per edition, across Nigeria, on developmental journalism and how to sharpen their writing skills.

Seasoned media chiefs and professors of journalism were also on ground as members of the jury in the essay competitions that followed the workshops, with cash and other prizes won each year.

While receiving the award, Bello thanked the national body of the NUJ for the recognition and promised to continue to support Journalists’ welfare.

Speaking through Senator Smart Adeyemi, the former Governor also scored the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu high on current economic policies, which he said were already yielding visible results.

He specifically said Kogi State, under the watch of Governor Usman Ododo, would deliver presidential victory to Tinubu in 2027, 100 per cent, noting that there was no space for opposition in the state.

The colourful anniversary and awards night had in attendance many dignitaries across all sectors.

Some of those who graced the occasion included the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, who represented President Bola Tinubu; former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba; and former Minister of Youth and Sport and Special Adviser on Media and Public Communications to the President, Mr. Sunday Dare.

Others were Governors of Kano, Gombe, Ondo, Oyo, Bauchi, Imo, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa states, among others, some of whom were represented by their deputies.

Share