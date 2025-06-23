NUJ@70: Yahaya Bello Bags Lifetime Achievement Award On Media Empowerment

Share

Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has conferred a Lifetime Achievement Award on Media Empowerment on the immediate past governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

The award was bestowed on him at the NUJ 70th Anniversary and book presentation in Abuja on Saturday.

The honour, according to NUJ President, Alhassan Yahya, was in recognition of the former governor’s outstanding contributions to the welfare of journalists, especially in Kogi, under his watch.

Yahya, who signed Bello’s letter of nomination, alongside his Deputy, Mrs. Abimbola Oyetunde, said the Union recognised Bello’s annual training and workshop for journalists.

He said: “We also acknowledge your immense contributions to journalism through the GYB Annual Workshop For Correspondents and Editors.

“The former governor’s yearly event encouraged and trained no fewer than 200 media professionals per edition, across Nigeria, on developmental journalism and how to sharpen their writing skills.

“Seasoned media chiefs and professors of journalism were also on ground as members of the jury in the essay competitions that followed the workshops, with cash and other prizes won each year.”

Share