NUJ Zamfara Mourns Emir Of Gusau

The Zamfara State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the Emir of Gusau, His Royal Highness Dr. Ibrahim Bello.

In a statement jointly signed by the Council’s Chairman, Ibrahim Musa Maizare, and Secretary, Ibrahim Ahmad Gada, the union extended its heartfelt condolences to Governor Dauda Lawal, the Government and people of Zamfara State, the State Council of Chiefs, the Gusau Emirate, and the entire nation.

The NUJ described the late Emir as a leader of exceptional wisdom, humility, and foresight, noting that his remarkable contributions to peace, unity, and development in Zamfara and Nigeria at large will be remembered for generations.

“The legacy he left behind will continue to guide and inspire us all. His dedication to the wellbeing of the people and to progress remains a shining example of selfless leadership,” the statement read.

The union further stated that it stands in solidarity with the government and people of Zamfara during this difficult time, offering prayers for strength and comfort.

“May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings, grant him Aljannatul Firdaus, and give us all the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” the NUJ prayed.