NUJ Urges Constitutional Protection, Media Bailout For Journalists

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has called for the constitutional protection of media professionals and the establishment of a media bailout fund to support struggling independent media organizations across the country.

The appeal was made on Friday in Akure, the Ondo State capital, during the South West Zonal Public Hearing on the review of the 1999 Constitution, organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Constitutional Review, the National President of the NUJ, Comrade Alhassan Yahya Abdullahi, who was represented at the event by the Ondo State NUJ Chairman, Leke Adegbite, noted the roles of media in disseminating information about govt programs.

In his proposal to the constitutional review panel, Abdullahi stressed the urgent need to address the growing threats to press freedom, journalist safety, and the economic viability of independent media outlets in Nigeria.

He described journalism as a critical pillar of democracy and transparency, warning that threats to the safety of media professionals and financial instability of media houses are not just industry concerns, but national issues that could undermine good governance and social cohesion.

Citing Section 22 of the 1999 Constitution, which mandates the press to hold the government accountable to the people, Abdullahi noted that the media’s role in promoting transparency, good governance, and public participation in democracy must be protected and strengthened through constitutional provisions.

Journalists act as the fourth estate of the realm, holding power accountable, exposing corruption, and scrutinizing government actions. When their safety is compromised, their ability to fulfill this vital duty is weakened,” he stated.

The NUJ also proposed the inclusion of specific provisions in the constitution that guarantee the safety and security of journalists and their equipment.

Abdullahi also argued that such measures would reinforce the rights to freedom of expression, life, and liberty, while also curbing the culture of impunity surrounding attacks on journalists.

On the economic front, the NUJ president advocated for the creation of a Media Bailout Fund targeted at private and independently owned media organizations.

He explained that the financial hardship facing many outlets, worsened by declining advertising revenues and rising operational costs, threatens the survival of independent voices in the country.

“Independent media provide a platform for diverse opinions, enhance public discourse, and promote editorial independence. A bailout fund, if properly managed, will help insulate media from commercial and political pressures, protect jobs, and support investigative journalism,” Abdullahi noted.

He stressed that any bailout arrangement must be guided by transparency, accountability, and managed by an independent body free from government interference.

Eligibility criteria, he added, should be clearly defined to ensure that only genuinely struggling and independent media organizations benefit.

The NUJ also urged the federal lawmakers to align Nigeria’s press freedom protections with international best practices, citing examples of democracies that have adopted media bailout strategies to preserve journalism as a public good.

However, Abdullahi called on the committee to take decisive steps through the constitutional review process to ensure that journalists can operate without fear and that independent media can thrive.

He maintained that the proposals, if adopted, would strengthen the democratic foundation of the country and empower citizens through access to credible and diverse information.