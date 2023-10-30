NUJ To Visit Three Charity Homes, IDPs In Anambra

Anambra State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) is set to visit three charity homes as part of activities to mark its 2023 press week.

This was contained in a statement signed by the council Chairman, Dr Emeka Odogwu, and made available to New Telegraph in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

The statement listed the homes as a community children’s home, a sickle cell community home, and another home.

It noted that there will also be an outreach to IDPs in the three senatorial zones of the state.

The statement said Governor Chukwuma Soludo, the first female Professor of Mass Communication in Africa, Stella Okunna, and other prominent personalities are expected to attend the press week grand finale.

According to the statement, APGA’s National Chairman, Sly Ezeokenwa is expected to deliver a keynote address with the theme, “Pragmatic Media Practice as an antidote to sustainable development in a distressed economy.

It informed that the week-long event, which kicked off last week with an interactive session with the APGA National Chairman, Sly Ezeokenwa would be climaxed by a media summit and Anambra NUJ Man of The Year Award ceremony for the year 2023.

The statement further disclosed that the event would also feature a presentation of Professor Chinyere Okunna’s Ethical Journalist of the Year 2023 Award to the yet-to-be-determined winner.

The Chairman of the Press Week Planning Committee, Dr Njideka Ezeonyejiaku, and the Secretary, Chukwuleta Chigozie said other activities marking the event include, the presentation of the NUJ 2023 Anambra Man of the Year Award on the Traditional Ruler of Ogidi kingdom, Igwe Alex Onyido.