NUJ To Govt: Fast Track Minimum Wage Negotiation

Share

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has called on the Ondo State government to fasttrack the negotiation of the #73.000 minimum wage promised to workers with the state government.

In a communique signed by after the end of the monthly congress of the union and Oluwatosin Ighoteguano, Precious Oluwole and Babatunde Ayedoju said the payment of the minimum wage to public servants in the state would cushion the effects of the current economic hardship.

Also, the union called on Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to put in place some palliative measures in the state particularly selling of food items at a subsidized rate to the public.

The union however commended Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for paying the 2024 Leave Bonus to the state workers in record time and timely promotion of deserving workers in which some NUJ members benefitted.

Despite this, the union said, “The congress pleads with the Ondo State Minimum Wage Technical Committee headed by the Head of Service to consider and protect the interest of the Staff of the Owena Press Limited (The Hope newspaper) by coming up with better salary scale for them that will reflect the current economic reality, and appeals to the State Government to increase monthly allocation to the media outfit to enable the new Managing Director, Mr Kayode Fasua to carry out various innovations at the newspaper.”

The communique read “While our Union also expresses satisfaction with Governor Aiyedatiwa’s administration in sustaining school free shuttle buses for students in the State, tasks the state government to conclude without further delay the process of recruiting teachers for public primary and secondary schools in the state, as inadequate number of teachers is really crippling the sector.

“That the Congress analyzed the political situation in Ondo State ahead of the November 16, 2024 governorship election especially since the flag-off of campaigns by different political parties, and urges the candidates and their supporters to sustain the current peaceful political activities before, during and after the election.

“That the congress equally charges political parties and their candidates to make their campaigns more issue-based to enable the electorate to make the right choice, while cautioning voters not to mortgage their future and that of their children with Vote trading during the November 16 election.

“While expressing satisfaction with level of preparations by various key stakeholders especially the INEC and security agencies, the NUJ Congress calls on them to provide level play field for candidates before and during the governorship election, for a credible and acceptable poll.

“That while advising INEC to be very strict and work with the Ondo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in accrediting journalists for the election to prevent fake practitioners from causing unrest in the state with their unprofessional reports, the congress encourages members of the pen profession to continue to uphold the ethics of journalism especially the Fact-Checking mechanism in doing their jobs.”

Share

Please follow and like us: