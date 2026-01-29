NUJ, Sokoto LG Ministry To Collaborate on Capacity Building For Info Officers

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Sokoto State Council, has formally sought a partnership with the state Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs on capacity building for local government information officers, aimed at strengthening grassroots communication and improving information dissemination across Sokoto State.

The move was disclosed when the NUJ State Executive Council, led by its Chairman, Usman Mohammed Binji, paid a courtesy visit to the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Ibrahim Dadi-Adare, in Sokoto.

Receiving the delegation, the Commissioner described journalists as critical stakeholders in governance, noting that their closeness to the grassroots makes them indispensable partners in development.

He said the administration of Governor Ahmed Aliyu has performed exceptionally well across key sectors, including education, health, construction of road networks, rural and urban water supply, provision of aesthetics in Sokoto metropolis, installation of street lights, among others.

According to him, these achievements reflect the Governor’s genuine commitment to improving the living standards of the people, particularly at the grassroots level.

“Governor Ahmed Aliyu is a man of principle who is genuinely committed to improving the living conditions of the people of Sokoto State.

“Meeting the needs of citizens at the grassroots has always been his priority, and we recognise the NUJ as a dependable partner in conveying government policies and programmes to the people,” he said.

Alhaji Dadi-Adare assured the union of the ministry’s readiness to collaborate with journalists to ensure wider publicity of government initiatives.

Earlier, NUJ Chairman, Usman Mohammed Binji, said the visit was aimed at seeking formal partnership with the ministry in the interest of strengthening grassroots communication.

He explained that the NUJ project tour had uncovered several underreported projects executed by the current administration, adding that Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s performance within a short period has exceeded public expectations.

Binji called on the ministry to grant the NUJ the opportunity to train local government information officers, stressing that such capacity building would enhance professionalism, improve the flow of information, and equip officers with the necessary skills to effectively publicize government policies and programmes.

He thanked the Commissioner for granting the union audience and assured him of the NUJ’s continued support and cooperation in promoting government activities across the state.