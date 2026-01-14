NUJ Sokoto Condoles Members Over Sifawa’s Passing

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Sokoto State Council, with deep sorrow and total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, mourns the passing of our brother, colleague, and friend, Sirajo Dalhatu Sifawa, who has been laid to rest in accordance with Islamic rites.

Statement issued by Usman Mohammed Binji, Chairman, NUJ Sokoto State Council and Secretary, Muhammad Nasir Bello, further stated that “We at NUJ extend heartfelt condolences to the Sifawa family, relatives, friends, and the entire media community over this painful loss.

Sirajo, a reporter with Rima Television Sokoto, was not just a journalist; he was a man of humility, commitment, and rare brotherhood.

His dedication to the profession and his warmth towards colleagues made him a strong pillar within the media family in Sokoto.

Many of us shared formative professional years with him at RTV Sokoto, where bonds of respect, learning, and brotherhood were built and sustained over decades.

His passing leaves a deep vacuum not only in the media industry but in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Aged 49, Sirajo left behind two wives, eight children and many relatives.

The NUJ Sokoto State Council also acknowledges with deep appreciation the condolence phone call received by the Chairman from the National President of the NUJ, Comrade Alhassan Yahaya, who reached out personally to sympathise with the Council and the bereaved Sifawa family.

This gesture reflects the unity, compassion, and shared sense of loss across the NUJ family nationwide.

The Council prays that Almighty Allah forgives Sirajo’s shortcomings, fills his grave with light, and grants him Jannatul Firdaus.

May Allah also grant his family, loved ones, and colleagues the strength, patience, and comfort to bear this irreparable loss.