NUJ Seeks N35, 000 Wage Award For Sokoto State Civil Servants

The Sokoto State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has appealed to Gov. Ahmed Aliyu to consider implementing a N35, 000 wage award for civil servants in the state. This is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday in Sokoto, and jointly signed by the NUJ Chairman, Dalhatu Abdullahi and Secretary, Muhammad Bello.

The duo called on the state government to address the economic hardship faced by state and local government workers, as monthly salaries were becoming inadequate amidst the high cost of living. They urged the state government to join other states that had adopted the N35, 000 wage awards, particularly for junior workers, to help offset the impact of the removal of fuel subsidy.

“Additionally, we suggest that the government provide assorted grains to civil servants, similar to initiatives in other states, as a way of alleviating their financial constraints,” they appealed. Commending the ongoing road construction in the Ramen Kura Kara and Tudun Wada areas of Sokoto North and South Local Governments, the duo described it as a crucial step in addressing challenges, especially during the rainy season.