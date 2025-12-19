NUJ President, Others Risk Jail, As Court Begins Contempt Proceeding

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) President Alhassan Abdul, Ifeanyi Nwanguma, Chris Akaraonye and Eze Adiukwu (South East NUJ Vice Chairman) are facing possible jail terms for defying court pronouncements in the Imo NUJ leadership dispute.

This followed a move by the NUJ, Imo chapter, which has approached a High Court in Owerri to commence contempt proceedings against them for allegedly disobeying court orders and according recognition to persons in violation of court orders.

The court in November last year delivered a judgment dismissing what it described as a kangaroo judgment purportedly and illegally obtained using the office of the said individuals.

The court also invalidated all their actions, including the purported election, and warned them to stop parading themselves as officials of NUJ.

Notably, on December 5, the Caretaker Chairman of NUJ, Imo State Council, Precious Nwadike and others, on behalf of Imo journalists, filed a case at the High Court of Imo State, Owerri Judicial Division.

They asked the court to bring to book the alleged contemnors over what they described as acts of illegality, fraud and disobedience to valid court orders.

The applicants urged the court to act swiftly and bring the individuals to justice, stating that they have caused more harm than good to the union. According to the Notice of Consequences of Disobedience to Court Order (Form 48).