NUJ, NIPR, NISMA Laud Oborevwori’s Fast-Lane Appointments

Share

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has hailed the Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for appointing the immediate past chairman of the Council in the state, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu, as his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Media Matters.

This was as the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) inducted the Governor’s Director-General for the Bureau of Orientation and Communications, Dr Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, and commended him for appointing media gurus into his cabinet.

Also, the Nigerian Institute of Social Media Analysts (NISMA), made the Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Nelson Egware, a Distinguished Fellow, eulogized the Governor for appointing levelheaded media men to serve in his government.

Ikeogwu, who chaired the Credentials Committee of the just concluded NUJ Triennial Delegates Conference in Owerri, a critical national, only arrived in Delta to meet his appointment letter. Last year, he conducted the same seamless election that was adjudged as very credible, peaceful and transparent.

The chairman of Delta NUJ Council, Mr Churchill Oyowe in Asaba yesterday said the Governor and journalists in the state were proud of Ikeogwu’s yeoman’s performance.

Latimore told the 421 inducted members, out of which 291 were direct inductees, and the President of the institute, Dr Ike Neliaku, that Delta under Oborevwori has been on the fast lane of development and socioeconomic remodelling.

Share

Please follow and like us: