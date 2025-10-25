NUJ, NBA To Collaborate In Bayelsa

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, Bayelsa State Council and the Nigerian Bar Association, Yenagoa Branch, have agreed to collaborate and work together in order to make the state a better place to live in. The two associations reached an agreement over the weekend in Yenagoa when the NBA executive, led by her current chairman, Clement Kekemeke, engaged NUJ in a dialogue.

The two associations agreed that when they work together, it will promote transparency and accountability in the public space, thereby improving the social justice system in the state. Receiving the visitors, Tonye Yemoleigha, Chairman of NUJ Bayelsa State, advised that the Judiciary should have some journalists accredited to ensure seamless reportage.

The Chairman maintained that the dialogue marks a turning point for NUJ, NBA and for the Bayelsa State, stating that with the collaboration and accreditation of Journalists to cover the Judiciary, the state will be showcased to the world. Yemoleigha said:” We feel as NUJ that there is a need for us to have accredited reporters covering the court. It is only when you have some cases that you see journalists crowding your courts. “We considered all those, and we made that proposal, but the feedback wasn’t what we expected. No, it doesn’t work that way. We need the public to also interact with the court.

“The beauty of having an accredited journalist reporting the court is that you will know them, and it will make access to information about proceedings easier to report, and they will be used to court terminologies. “While we work towards the synergy between NUJ and NBA, we should also push for accreditation of journalists to report on our courts,” he said. Speaking earlier, Clement Kekemeke, the Chairman of NBA Yenagoa Branch, had disclosed that NBA Yenagoa branch came to seek collaboration with the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Bayelsa Council.

Kekemeke assured that with the collaboration under review, the work of the two associations will be made easier, stating that the two groups have a lot to do together. He said: “There are mutual areas where we can leverage on, and one of those areas is the Freedom of the Press, which derives its strength from the Constitution.”