NUJ Mourns Demise Of Veteran Journalist, Dogon Daji

The Kebbi State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has announced the passing of one of its senior members, Kabiru Bello Dogondaji.

Dogondaji, a veteran journalist and state correspondent of Blueprint Newspaper, died on Saturday morning, March 1, after a prolonged illness.

According to a statement signed by the Chairman, Bello Sarki Abubakar, and the Council Secretary, Ismail Adebayo, the funeral prayer for the deceased will take place in Sokoto at 2 o’clock in the afternoon.

The Kebbi NUJ described Dogondaji’s death as a great loss to the journalism community in the state.

“Innalillahi wainna Ilaihim Rajiuun (from God we come and to God we return). May his soul rest in peace,” the statement read.

