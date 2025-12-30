NUJ Mourns Death Of Seven Gombe Journalists In Fatal Road Accident

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has expressed shock and deep sorrow over the tragic death of seven journalists from Gombe State who lost their lives in a fatal road accident.

In a statement issued by its National President, Alhassan Yahya, the union described the untimely death of the journalists as a devastating blow to the journalism profession, not only in Gombe State but across the country.

According to the NUJ, the deceased were dedicated media professionals who served the public with courage, integrity, and professionalism, noting that their loss has created an irreplaceable void in the nation’s media industry.

“On behalf of the National Executive Council (NEC), the entire NUJ family nationwide, and the Nigerian media community, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the Gombe State Council of the NUJ, the families, friends, and colleagues of the deceased,” the statement read.

The union said it shares in the grief of the bereaved families and stands in full solidarity with the Gombe State media community during the painful period.

The NUJ prayed that Almighty God grants eternal rest to the souls of the departed and gives their families and loved ones the strength to bear the irreparable loss.

The union further noted that the tragic incident underscores the urgent need for improved road safety measures and responsible driving to prevent avoidable loss of lives, particularly for professionals who are frequently on the road in the line of duty.