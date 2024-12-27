NUJ, Minister Train North West Journalists On Security Reporting

Share

The Correspondents Chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Zamfara Council, has partnered with the Minister of State, Defence, Alhaji Bello Matawalle, to train NorthWest journalists on security reporting.

The chapel’s Chairman, Ishaq Zakim disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Gusau on Tuesday. Zaki said the chapel had set up a 13-man committee for the smooth conduct of a seminar to journalists and social media influencers from across the North-West.

He said the members of the committee were selected based on their track records in discharging their duties as professional journalists.

Zaki stated that the members of the committee include; Umar Maradun of Daily Independent Newspaper as Chairman and Ibrahim Gada, NUJ State Council’s Secretary as Secretary.

The rest of the members are: Maiharaji Altine of Punch Newspapers, Ibrahim Kanoma of the Defender Newspaper, Idris Salisu of Leadership Newspaper and Babangida Ibrahim of AIT.

The other members are: Theophilus Darofai of TVC, Silas Adamu of AIT, Sanusi Muhammad of Blueprint Newspaper, Abdullahi Abdurrahaman of DITV. They also include: Husaini Yero of Leadership Hausa, Aminu Mayanchi, chapel’s Secretary and Aminu Dalhatu of FRCN.

