NUJ/Media Critical Stakeholders In Nigeria Project – Gov Yusuf

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has identified the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the Media Practitioners as critical stakeholders in the Nigerian projects whose actions make or mar the Nation.

Speaking while receiving the National President of the NUJ on a Courtesy Call, who was in Kano as part of the Union NEC meeting, Governor Yusuf, explained that the Journalism profession and indeed their Association, have come a long way in the Country.

“70 years after the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ is today one of the oldest Professional Associations in the Country that stands as a true partner and critical stakeholder in the Nation building, your decisions are always considered serious”, Governor Yusuf said through his Deputy Comrade Aminu Abdussalam.

He therefore advised the Media to continue to play their recognised role of making the Nation great, assuring that the Kano State Government is doing its best in supporting the journalists to be the best.

Speaking, the President of the NUJ, Comrade Alhassan Yahya, commended the Government for its ongoing infrastructural projects, describing them as a step in the right direction toward urban renewal and economic growth.

The Union’s National President, Comrade Alhassan Yahaya, led members of the NEC and other delegates on an inspection tour of major development projects across the city.

The delegation visited strategic sites, including the Dan Agundi underpass, Tal’udu Bridge, Kano state Sports commission, Northwest University, Ministry of Works and other landmark projects designed to improve transportation, education, and public services in the state.

Speaking during the tour, Comrade Yahaya praised the quality and scale of the works, noting that such investments in infrastructure would not only improve residents’ quality of life but also enhance Kano’s standing as a commercial hub.

“What we are witnessing is a step in the right direction. The level of infrastructural development here is commendable and reflects a commitment to long-term progress.”

The NUJ President also highlighted the importance of the media in documenting and disseminating accurate information about government projects, urging journalists to maintain professional standards in their reportage.

The tour was led by the Kano state commissioner of information and internal affairs, Comrade Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya and other management of the ministry and other relevant stakeholders.

The NEC meeting, which brings together top NUJ executives from across the country, continues with deliberations on key issues affecting journalism and press freedom in Nigeria.

Participants were drawn from thirty-six states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. Other activities during the event include a media tour of the state government projects sites, courtesy visits and a media parley with His Excellency the Executive Governor, an NEC meeting (Technical), and a Dinner/Award night.