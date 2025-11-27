NUJ Lagos Honours Oyetunde For Outstanding Contribution To Journalism

The Lagos State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has named Dr. (Mrs.) Abimbola Oyetunde, Deputy National President of the Union, as one of the top recipients of its 2025 Press Week Awards in recognition of her exceptional contribution to the advancement of journalism in Nigeria.

Dr. Oyetunde, who serves as the Bureau Chief of the FRCN Headquarters Annex in Lagos, is being honoured for her unwavering dedication to strengthening the Union and promoting ethical, responsible journalism.

Her leadership in capacity building and her mentorship of young journalists have distinguished her as one of this year’s outstanding awardees.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the NUJ Lagos State Council also announced other notable personalities to be recognised for their significant contributions to public governance, media development, and civic advancement.

They include Mr. Olatunji Bello, Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC); Mr. Idris Aregbe, Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture; Mr. Olusina Thorpe, former Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Strategy; and Mr. Lanre Bajulaiye, the current Permanent Secretary of the same ministry.

The Council described the honourees as exemplary individuals whose service, leadership, and commitment have positively shaped the media landscape and enriched the civic space in Lagos and beyond.

The awards will be formally presented at the Gala/Awards Night scheduled for Friday, November 28, 2025, at the BOS Hall, LTV Complex, Agidingbi, Ikeja, at 4 p.m.

2025 ceremony, themed “Unlocking Opportunities for Businesses in a Challenging Economy: The Role of the Media/Roadmaps to Energy Security in Nigeria,” is expected to draw media professionals, stakeholders, and partners from various sectors.

The NUJ Lagos Council congratulated all awardees and reaffirmed its commitment to celebrating champions of good governance and media excellence.