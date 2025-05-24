NUJ Jigawa Establishes Veterans’ C’ttee

Share

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Jigawa State Council, has announced the establishment of a Veterans’ Committee, with seasoned journalist and media strategist, Comrade Mati Ali, appointed as chairman.

Comrade Ali, who currently serves as the Personal Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Honourable Minister of Defence, is a veteran journalist with nearly four decades of professional experience.

He is also the immediate past Managing Director of Radio Jigawa and a former Chairman of the NUJ Jigawa State Council, as well as a one-time National Trustee of the Union.

In a statement signed by the NUJ State Council Secretary, Comrade Aisha Ahmed, other members of the committee include Habibu Nuhu Kila, Fahad Muhammad, Salmanu Adamu Rishi, with Muhammad Hussaini Kwalam serving as Secretary.

Comrade Ahmed stated that the formation of the committee aims to harness the wealth of knowledge, experience, and insight of retired journalists for the advancement of the Union and the profession at large.

“The committee will serve as both an advisory body and a mentorship hub, while also ensuring the welfare and continued recognition of our veteran members,” she noted.

The committee is also tasked with organizing mentorship and knowledge-sharing programs to bridge the gap between retired and younger journalists, and to ensure the effective integration of veterans into NUJ activities and honours.

This strategic initiative reaffirms the NUJ Jigawa State Council’s commitment to promoting journalistic excellence and fostering a strong intergenerational professional community.

