NUJ Honours Oyo Speaker With Legislative Leadership Award

The Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly and Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, Adebo Ogundoyin, has been honoured with the Outstanding Legislative Leadership Award by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council.

The award was presented at the opening ceremony of the 2025 Oyo NUJ week-long Press Week, held at the Press Centre, Iyaganku, Ibadan, to celebrate excellence in journalism and honour individuals making significant contributions to governance and society.

The Chairman of the Oyo NUJ, Chief Ademola Babalola, presented the award to the Speaker, describing him as a beacon of youthful leadership, legislative excellence, and a strong ally of the media in promoting transparency and democratic values.