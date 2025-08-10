NUJ Grand Patron Lauds Gov Eno On NGF Award

Encomiums have continued to trail the recent “Best Performing Governor 2025” award presented to Pastor Umo Eno by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), with the Grand Patron of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Zone F, Isantim Churchill Udoh, congratulating the Akwa Ibom State helmsman on the honour.

In a statement made available to journalists, Udoh who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Westgate Group described the award as well deserved, citing Governor Eno’s commitment and dedication to the strategic implementation of the ARISE Agenda blueprint for the benefit of the people.

He said the public unveiling of the governor’s two-year performance scorecard in a well-attended ceremony was a “clear demonstration of transparent and accountable leadership.” Udoh called on citizens to offer more support and prayers to enable the administration to sustain its developmental strides.

The NUJ Grand Patron praised Governor Eno’s compassion and generosity, noting his numerous interventions for the vulnerable, including the provision of ARISE Compassionate Homes and various seed funds to help residents start businesses.

He also commended the governor’s empowerment and skill acquisition programmes for youths, support packages for the elderly, and women empowerment initiatives, describing them as hallmarks of focused and results-oriented governance.

Highlighting the governor’s recent tour of the state’s 10 federal constituencies for town hall meetings—where residents received massive empowerment and their needs were collated for inclusion in the 2026 budget—Udoh said the exercise reflected a truly populist government.

Above all, he lauded the peace and security in Akwa Ibom, describing them as “unequalled” and urging Nigerians to take advantage of the enabling environment to visit, live, and invest in the state.

Udoh further advised Governor Eno to remain focused and to continue leveraging bipartisan politics and governance as a tool for promoting peace, cooperation, and unity across the state.