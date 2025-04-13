NUJ FCT Seeks Wike’s Intervention At Council Secretariat

Share

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council, has appealed to the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, to urgently intervene in addressing the dilapidated state of its Secretariat in Utako, Abuja.

The appeal formed part of the major resolutions adopted at the second Congress of the NUJ FCT Council, held on Saturday.

Delegates at the meeting lamented the poor condition of the facility currently used for congresses, describing it as unfit for a professional body of journalists operating in the nation’s capital.

The Congress called on the Minister fondly referred to as “Mr. Project” for his visible development strides across the FCT to extend similar attention to the NUJ FCT Council Secretariat.

The union also urged him to assist in the completion of the long-delayed NUJ Pentagon, a building envisioned to serve as a landmark edifice for Journalists in Abuja.

“The current state of our Secretariat is appalling. We are earnestly appealing to the Honourable Minister to undertake a facility tour and see for himself the infrastructural decay we contend with.

“We believe that under his leadership, the Secretariat and Pentagon project can finally be transformed into a lasting legacy,” the Congress resolved.

In addition to infrastructure concerns, the NUJ FCT Council used the platform to draw attention to broader socio-economic issues affecting residents of the capital and Nigerians at large.

The Congress decried persistent power outages across the FCT, attributing the problem to the inefficiencies of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

It warned that poor electricity supply was stifling productivity and negatively impacting quality of life.

Similarly, members criticised the rising cost of telecommunications and internet data, describing it as a heavy financial burden on citizens.

They urged the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to investigate billing practices and introduce measures to ensure affordability and consumer protection.

The Congress also expressed grave concern over the increasing rate of maternal mortality, linking it to worsening economic conditions and inflation.

It called on the Federal government to provide free maternal healthcare services, including pre-natal, ante-natal, and post-natal care, to alleviate the burden on expectant mothers and reduce preventable deaths.

In conclusion, the Congress reaffirmed its commitment to advocating for the welfare of Journalists and the general public, pledging continued engagement with relevant authorities to address these pressing challenges.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

